Chrissy Teigen recalls the ‘jealousy-fueled meltdown’ she had on set of John Legend’s music video.

Chrissy Teigen earned her "cool girl" online persona by being hilarious, outspoken, and witty on Twitter. But about a decade ago, when the author and model was just 22, Teigen was a lot less chill.

On Sunday, MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) tweeted about the 10-year anniversary of Legend’s song, "Green Light," featuring Andre 3000. Chrissy then retweeted the post and revealed that she had a "jealousy-fueled meltdown" while visiting the set of the music video back in 2008.

Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. https://t.co/SiE3h9aisY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

At this point, Teigen and Legend had only been dating about a year. They met while, you guessed it, Teigen was hired to appear in one of Legend's music videos.

Teigen had long said that "Green Light" is one of her least favorite songs by her husband.

Now we finally may know why.

Fans begged Teigen to recall the story about this embarrassing on-set meltdown, and she gladly obliged: