Chrissy Teigen recalls the ‘jealousy-fueled meltdown’ she had on set of John Legend’s music video.

Chrissy Teigen earned her "cool girl" online persona by being hilarious, outspoken, and witty on Twitter. But about a decade ago, when the author and model was just 22, Teigen was a lot less chill.
On Sunday, MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) tweeted about the 10-year anniversary of Legend’s song, "Green Light," featuring Andre 3000. Chrissy then retweeted the post and revealed that she had a "jealousy-fueled meltdown" while visiting the set of the music video back in 2008.
At this point, Teigen and Legend had only been dating about a year. They met while, you guessed it, Teigen was hired to appear in one of Legend's music videos.
Teigen had long said that "Green Light" is one of her least favorite songs by her husband.
Now we finally may know why.
Fans begged Teigen to recall the story about this embarrassing on-set meltdown, and she gladly obliged:
Yikes, that is definitely embarrassing in hindsight, but hey— everyone is a little older and much wiser now! Plus, Teigen and Legend are currently vacationing in Bali with their two kids, so we are sure many people are jealous of them—not the other way around.