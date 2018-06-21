Chrissy Teigen just trolled John Legend with help from their daughter and a childhood icon.

Chrissy Teigen just trolled John Legend in the most hilarious and unexpected way ever.

On Thursday, Teigen uploaded this adorable picture of her daughter, Luna Legend. Nothing to see here, right? Well...

Luna and daddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

Did you clock that caption?

In case you forgot, last February, the internet decided that John Legend looks a lot like Arthur the aardvark from the children's show Arthur.

Once you see it, you can't unsee it

John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M — Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017

For weeks, Legend was hit with a barrage of Arthur memes.

Of course, even his wife got in on that:

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

So after all of the Arthur hoopla finally died down, and over a year later, Teigen decided to resurrect the meme with that one single picture. Forgive the pun, but what a legend.