Chrissy Teigen just trolled John Legend with help from their daughter and a childhood icon.

Chrissy Teigen just trolled John Legend in the most hilarious and unexpected way ever.
On Thursday, Teigen uploaded this adorable picture of her daughter, Luna Legend. Nothing to see here, right? Well...
Did you clock that caption?
In case you forgot, last February, the internet decided that John Legend looks a lot like Arthur the aardvark from the children's show Arthur.
Once you see it, you can't unsee it
For weeks, Legend was hit with a barrage of Arthur memes.
Of course, even his wife got in on that:
So after all of the Arthur hoopla finally died down, and over a year later, Teigen decided to resurrect the meme with that one single picture. Forgive the pun, but what a legend.
"This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time," Teigen wrote in the comment section of her post. "Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now i found my real life human one."
John Legend's response to his wife's trolling? A simple "wow" left as a comment on the Instagram.