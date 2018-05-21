Chrissy Teigen shaded husband John Legend for being out so soon after having a baby.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were held Sunday night in Las Vegas, where stars came out in droves to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Musician and actor John Legend was there to perform, making his first red carpet appearance since the birth of his son Miles Theodore Stephens on May 17.

Legend's wife, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen was not in attendance, however, and she joked around on Twitter about Legend being out and about so soon after the birth of his son. When the pair had baby Luna Simone Stephens, their first child, people tried to mom-shame Teigen for going out for a date night like 9 or 10 days after giving birth. So naturally, being the funny lady she is, Teigen mocked her husband.

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

She posted a tweet of herself and the baby (well, just a little glimpse) along with the words, "wow didn't u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting."

Interesting that there's such a double standard for men and women — no one tried to shame Legend for being out after the birth of his son (except Teigen, and she was just kidding around), but they would have gone after Teigen like a pack of rabid hyenas had she dared to to do the same thing.