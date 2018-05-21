Chrissy Teigen shaded husband John Legend for being out so soon after having a baby.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were held Sunday night in Las Vegas, where stars came out in droves to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Musician and actor John Legend was there to perform, making his first red carpet appearance since the birth of his son Miles Theodore Stephens on May 17.
Legend's wife, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen was not in attendance, however, and she joked around on Twitter about Legend being out and about so soon after the birth of his son. When the pair had baby Luna Simone Stephens, their first child, people tried to mom-shame Teigen for going out for a date night like 9 or 10 days after giving birth. So naturally, being the funny lady she is, Teigen mocked her husband.
She posted a tweet of herself and the baby (well, just a little glimpse) along with the words, "wow didn't u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting."
Interesting that there's such a double standard for men and women — no one tried to shame Legend for being out after the birth of his son (except Teigen, and she was just kidding around), but they would have gone after Teigen like a pack of rabid hyenas had she dared to to do the same thing.
But while he was out, Legend also took the time to share the inspiration behind his son's name. Speaking to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet, the Grammy-and Oscar-winner explained, “We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens; every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it. So Miles is, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis."
Teigen apparently chose the baby's middle name, Theodore. Legend continued, “Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together as Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while we were like, ‘Yeah, he looks like a Miles.'"
And just in case Legend was tempted to stay out too late, Teigen also tweeted a short video clip of herself cooking, writing, "hello it's shortrib night be home by 9."
Nobody wants to miss Teigen's shortribs.