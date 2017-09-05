Advertising

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend seem like the ideal couple—they're both talented, smart, funny, gorgeous and now they've got the sweetest little baby. But things weren't always so perfect between these two, according to The Guardian.

In a recent interview, musician/producer Legend related the time that he and Teigen almost broke up. He was busy and stressed, he told The Guardian, and thought ending things with Teigen might be a good idea. Clearly, she disagreed. He explained, "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" Within half an hour the breakup was off, and they were back on.

😂 11 years later, baby https://t.co/Kr7p7u8sqq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Teigen, Twitter goddess that she is, weighed in with some tweets of her own.

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Her fans loved it.

"no" - chrissy teigen, an icon. — ♛ (@GetLowForLovato) September 5, 2017

...and then "don't argue me on this, you need to save your voice". Well played! — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) September 5, 2017

so glad i'm not the only one pic.twitter.com/9QVLBIVRbl — kp (@kirstynporter) September 5, 2017

And this is why I adore you! pic.twitter.com/nCc7f1wpWw — Simone Davis (@Simone7189) September 5, 2017

this is my fave Chrissy story everrrr!!! Once a job tried to fire me for being late and i said nope.I worked there 8 more yrs — Melissa (@Tardy4daparty) September 5, 2017

John: I'd just be happier single right now.

Chrissy:....

😂😂😂👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/g2dbdPZL8j — Kay ✨ (@Ana_Elle971) September 5, 2017

I really hope you tell him "I told you so" about that every so often. ;) — Trish (@Trishluvsdolfin) September 5, 2017

Legend told The Guardian of Teigen: “She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”

It's a good thing Teigen had the foresight to shut him down and shut him down good. They have to be one of the happiest, cutest couples (and families!) in the world.

Chrissy, don't ever quit twitter. We need you. — Nicole Murray (@newenglishwoman) September 5, 2017

