Chrissy Teigen and John Legend seem like the ideal couple—they're both talented, smart, funny, gorgeous and now they've got the sweetest little baby. But things weren't always so perfect between these two, according to The Guardian.
In a recent interview, musician/producer Legend related the time that he and Teigen almost broke up. He was busy and stressed, he told The Guardian, and thought ending things with Teigen might be a good idea. Clearly, she disagreed. He explained, "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'" Within half an hour the breakup was off, and they were back on.
Teigen, Twitter goddess that she is, weighed in with some tweets of her own.
Her fans loved it.
Legend told The Guardian of Teigen: “She pushes me to be funnier, not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”
It's a good thing Teigen had the foresight to shut him down and shut him down good. They have to be one of the happiest, cutest couples (and families!) in the world.