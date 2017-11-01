Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pulled out all the stops for their lavish family Halloween costume.

The Teigen-Legend family is unbelievably cute together pretty much every day of the week, so it's no surprise that they kicked things up a notch on Halloween.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, baby Luna, and even Teigen's mom Vilailuck Teigen (well, sort of) went all out with a family costume inspired by the 1947 movie Copacabana.

In an Instagram post, Teigen and Legend showed off their spot-on looks. Teigen dressed as Carmen Miranda's iconic character Carmen Navarro, complete with a headdress, chunky necklaces and bracelets, and a frilly dress. Legend hammed it up as Groucho Marx's character Lionel Q. Devereaux, pulling the look together with a fedora, wig, fake mustache, glasses, and cigar.

Teigen posted plenty of other photos and videos of the family costume on Snapchat.

Baby Luna stayed on theme with an adorable pineapple costume.

And Teigen's mom went as a "Thai banana leaf ghost?"

Teigen also Snapped a family shot of herself, her hubby, and baby Luna looking absolutely fabulous together.