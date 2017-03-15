Advertising

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their 11-month-old bundle of cuteness Luna had a petting zoo party, and it looks like mom had the best time of them all.

"It was fun. We invited a lot of our friends with kids over, and it was for no particular reason other than Chrissy wanted a petting zoo," Legend told People. The dream.

Legend shared a picture of his most remarkably photogenic wife and daughter, glistening at sunset in adorable idyllic farm.

Petting zoo party A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Advertising

Teigen shared a trilogy of adorable videos so we can pretend we were invited.

Luna learned how to gently pet a bunny while she may or may not have been pooping.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

And rode a pony with help from dad.

#ChrissyTeigen #JohnLegend A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

But it was mom Chrissy Teigen who had the best time and made a whole lot of new friends.

Advertising

Teigen enthusiastically greeted the pony, cooing "I'm so happy to have you!"

#ChrissyTeigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

She got to live the dream and be surrounded by tiny pigs and bunnies.

Dreams come true A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

But Chrissy Teigen met her absolute best friend in the form of a turkey.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Advertising

The majestic, "crazy" creature is aan adorable best friend. At least until Thanksgiving.

http://giphy.com/gifs/funny-animated-3oriNOxhZpQB1511eM

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.