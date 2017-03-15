John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their 11-month-old bundle of cuteness Luna had a petting zoo party, and it looks like mom had the best time of them all.
"It was fun. We invited a lot of our friends with kids over, and it was for no particular reason other than Chrissy wanted a petting zoo," Legend told People. The dream.
Legend shared a picture of his most remarkably photogenic wife and daughter, glistening at sunset in adorable idyllic farm.
Teigen shared a trilogy of adorable videos so we can pretend we were invited.
Luna learned how to gently pet a bunny while she may or may not have been pooping.
And rode a pony with help from dad.
But it was mom Chrissy Teigen who had the best time and made a whole lot of new friends.
Teigen enthusiastically greeted the pony, cooing "I'm so happy to have you!"
She got to live the dream and be surrounded by tiny pigs and bunnies.
But Chrissy Teigen met her absolute best friend in the form of a turkey.
The majestic, "crazy" creature is aan adorable best friend. At least until Thanksgiving.