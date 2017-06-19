Advertising

Chrissy Teigen is a champion of social media, but it seems she's also a champion of gift-giving. Just wait until you see what she got John Legend for Father's Day.

Legend was in Boston on Father's Day because he's performing a concert there Monday night. So, Chrissy Teigen decided to surprise him by showing up naked in his hotel room on Monday morning. Oh, she also brought him a cake.

Teigen posted a photo of her sneaky surprise to Instagram. (Don't worry, she covered herself up. With a sheet. And cake. Very classy.)

Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

"Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :)," she captioned the photo. "Gift level 10/10."

Though we're sure Legend loved his hilarious naked surprise, Teigen also posted a longer Father's Day tribute to her husband on Sunday, sharing a photo of him from this month's Tony Awards.

"I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago," she wrote. "In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband."

"To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy," Teigen continued. "10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful."

"I love you so much, John," her post concluded. "Happy Father's Day."

Could these two get any cuter?

