Advertising

Chrissy Teigen is well-known for her hilarious social media presence. She has a history of live-tweeting big events like the Super Bowl, so it's no surprise that she documented last night's Tony Awards.

Teigen was at the Tonys supporting her husband, John Legend, who worked as an associate producer on the play, Jitney. Jitney was nominated for six awards and won for Best Revival of a Play.

However, Teigen decided to see if she could convince the public she was there for a different reason.

I am in new york for the Tony's because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2017

She really committed to the joke.

WHY HAS MY SEAT RECENTLY BEEN SAT IN!? As one of Broadway's biggest stars on Broadway's biggest nights I am appalled https://t.co/evktozokQw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2017

Advertising

So committed that she even got members of the press to refer to her as a "Broadway star."

Broadway star and golden girl @chrissyteigen says she's *always* dreamt of this photo pic.twitter.com/PuDF4IbasC — Zara Rahim (@zara915) June 12, 2017

She got really excited when Legend won his first Tony.

John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017

"GOT" is a reference to the term, "EGOT" which means "Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony." Legend is now just one award away from having them all.

And even stepped behind the camera to take photos of him.

Advertising

After the show, Teigen ordered Chinese food from a restaurant with questionable menu items.

Just ordered Chinese food from a place with fried intestine and blood congee and while I didn't order those things, I still feel might die — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017

We've all been there after a night out.

Overall, it looked like a pretty good night.

We know Chrissy Teigen isn't an actual Broadway star, but she's truly amazing at live-tweeting Broadway events.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.