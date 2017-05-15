Advertising

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are such an adorable and happy couple, even their fights make you jealous.

Teigen recently joined her husband on tour, and during a concert in Miami, he apparently invited a fan onstage and they danced a little closer than his wife was comfortable with, E! Online reports. So she decided to "get back at him" by getting close with one of her own fans, and she documented the whole thing on Snapchat. Goddess bless.

So whose life did supermodel Chrissy Teigen decide to change forever on a whim? This guy:

A man enjoying the best moment of his life. E! Online

"John got to dance with a woman at his concert so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him," says the person filming the video. She then jokes, "John, don't be jealous."

Seeeeee? EVEN THEIR JEALOUSY IS ADORABLE.

But merely holding hands was clearly not enough "revenge" for Miss Teigen. So she took the man by the hand to a local tattoo shop, where they proceeded to get matching tramp stamps.

Calm down everyone, she opted for the not-permanent version: Henna. Seems like the smarter choice, but it wasn't (more on that to come).

Henna time: like tattoo time with 100% less pain. E! Online

Teigen and her fan/new BFF then posed for a Snap of their matching "ink."

Dude's day just keeps getting better and better.

"It's just a prank bruuuuh," they wrote in matching ink across their lower back. Classic Classic Teigen. This woman needs her own reality show, stat.

But unfortunately for her, this adorable revenge plot backfired. Because Teigen brought her henna tattoo home that night and things got.... messy.

"Issa smeared," she wrote on Snapchat, along with a video where she shows her brand new tattoo smeared all over her bed sheets.

Teigen's face tells us everything we need to know about how this scheme worked out for her:

TFW your prank backfires.

So does this tweet:

I fell asleep and there's ink everywhere I missed john's show and my back says it's a prank bruh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 14, 2017

Please never change, Chrissy Teigen. Except for your sheets: change those.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.