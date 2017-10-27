Chrissy Teigen trolls her non-baseball fan husband John Legend for being at the World Series.

There's nothing wrong with not know a lot (or anything) about baseball. It is sort of funny to go to a World Series game then, though. Which is why it was so hilarious when model Chrissy Teigen started roasting her husband, musician/producer John Legend, for being photographed acting like a big fan at a World Series game.

Paparazzi snaps of Legend and his friend, fashion photographer Mike Rosenthal, enthusiastically high-fiving during the game emerged, and Teigen quickly screengrabbed one and put it onto Instagram, with the caption "*watches baseball once*." She also drew a heart around their high-five, and underlined part of a headline making fun of Legend's striped shirt. Honestly, it's maybe a little too Jailhouse Rock.

Teigen didn't stop there, though—she posted another Instagram, this one a shot of Legend and Rosenthal high-fiving some L.A. Dodgers fans. Teigen wrote, "I'm dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend."

I'm dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend @jenatkinhair A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

She still wasn't done, though, posting one more Instagram, this time a close-up of Legend and Rosenthal with a wine glass and loaf of bread (which represents a chocolate croissant), respectively.