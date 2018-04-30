Chrissy Teigen's response to Kanye's latest tweetstorm says what we're all thinking.

Chrissy Teigen and Kanye West are friends, and that's why it's probably particularly hard for her to watch Kanye continue to lose his mind on Twitter. Her husband, John Legend, already pleaded with Kanye to rethink his political position, but that didn't exactly work.

kanyeeeeeeeeeeeeee iljeflaejsf'pifgaiw'rgjwregfreogjwrpogjjr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2018

On Monday, Kanye tweeted some texts between himself and someone named Steve S. (probably not Steve Sanders from Beverly Hill, 90210). In their conversation, this mysterious Steve wrote:

Abe Lincoln freed and protected the slaves and he was republican. Republicans were the ones who's helped black people. democrats protected the rights of the slave owners in the south.

Then Kanye wrote, "I'm gonna tweet this" (not really a surprise, given his recent penchant for tweeting screengrabs of text convos), and Steve replied, "Those are facts."

And Chrissy Teigen, channeling the thoughts of everyone, simply wrote, "kanyeeeeeeeeeeeeee iljeflaejsf'pifgaiw'rgjwregfreogjwrpogjjr." Yep, that about sums it up.