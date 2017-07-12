Advertising

On July 10th, Kim Kardashian was accused of doing cocaine after she posted this video to Snapchat that clearly shows two mysterious white lines on the table behind her.

Oh, come on. Kim Kardshaian isn't that stupid, people.

Initially Kim thought that the two white lines were candy debris left over from some Pixy Stix or something, but Twitter wasn't exactly buying her story.

You keep your sugar in cut lines? neat — Ben. (@Ben_Widdows19) July 11, 2017

Enter Kim's good friend Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted out a logical observation that shut down all the haters:

What kind of coke head lines up the drugs and just...doesn't do them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2017

Well, most of the haters, anyway

Oh, Jodi H., sweetie. Are you new? Never cross Teigen— especially on Twitter.

PS, Kardashian finally put the 'coke' rumors to rest when she informed fans that she just noticed that the white lines were not a powdery substance of any kind—they were just part of her marble table.

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Alright, alright. So maybe Kim isn't the brightest crayon in the box, but at least she has friends like Chrissy who have her back no matter what.

