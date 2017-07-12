On July 10th, Kim Kardashian was accused of doing cocaine after she posted this video to Snapchat that clearly shows two mysterious white lines on the table behind her.
Oh, come on. Kim Kardshaian isn't that stupid, people.
Initially Kim thought that the two white lines were candy debris left over from some Pixy Stix or something, but Twitter wasn't exactly buying her story.
Enter Kim's good friend Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted out a logical observation that shut down all the haters:
Well, most of the haters, anyway
Oh, Jodi H., sweetie. Are you new? Never cross Teigen— especially on Twitter.
PS, Kardashian finally put the 'coke' rumors to rest when she informed fans that she just noticed that the white lines were not a powdery substance of any kind—they were just part of her marble table.
Alright, alright. So maybe Kim isn't the brightest crayon in the box, but at least she has friends like Chrissy who have her back no matter what.