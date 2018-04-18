Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are lovingly trolling Kanye West, and we're laughing.

Not counting his lyrics, rapper Kanye West is usually a man of few words. Notoriously private and usually off-the-radar, West doesn't tend to let others know what he is thinking. A few weeks ago, he even deleted all of his old tweets, leaving his 7.24 million Twitter followers scratching their heads.

But now West returned to the website, and offered some free advice to young creatives:

That's some really solid advice!

Most people took Kanye's wise words to heart, but his wife, Kim Kardashian, saw the opportunity to make a little joke:

Betcha didn't know that Kim Kardashian has such a good sense of humor!

Luckily, Kim's long-time pal Chrissy Teigen was there for her: