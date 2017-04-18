Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby daughter Luna celebrated her first birthday on Saturday.
Chrissy Teigen is famously pretty tight with the Kardashian-Jenner crew (remember when she and Kim K. started a book club?) so it's no surprise that some of little Luna's most lavish birthday gifts came from none other than Kris Jenner.
Luna at one year old now has two more cars than I do at 26. Kris Jenner gifted her with a Minnie Mouse convertible and a pink, tiny version of the Cadillac Escalade.
Teigen wrote on Twitter, "I need a bigger garage. GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN. @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you."
Real question: do they make adult versions of that Minnie Mouse convertible?