Advertising

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby daughter Luna celebrated her first birthday on Saturday.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen is famously pretty tight with the Kardashian-Jenner crew (remember when she and Kim K. started a book club?) so it's no surprise that some of little Luna's most lavish birthday gifts came from none other than Kris Jenner.

I need a bigger garage. GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you 😂😩😂 pic.twitter.com/TltEu4l4z8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2017

Advertising

Luna at one year old now has two more cars than I do at 26. Kris Jenner gifted her with a Minnie Mouse convertible and a pink, tiny version of the Cadillac Escalade.

Teigen wrote on Twitter, "I need a bigger garage. GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN. @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you."

Last day. My love. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Real question: do they make adult versions of that Minnie Mouse convertible?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.