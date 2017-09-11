Advertising

Favorite family alert!!!!! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their daughter Luna are currently vacationing in London. Look how innocently their family vacation began:

To London!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

However, things quickly took a naughty turn when Teigen had a moment alone. Because when your husband is playing a show and your daughter is asleep, what else is there to do but watch a foreign TV show with full frontal nudity?

Sunday night, while flipping channels in her hotel room, Teigen came across Naked Attraction, a British TV show where people choose who to go on a date with based on their naked bodies. Namely, "their pp's."

Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Unlike other naked dating shows, Naked Attraction doesn't blur out bathing suit parts–the contestants' bodies are exposed in all their glory.

Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Contestants on this show must have some seriously high self esteem.

I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

You know what they say about big feet: big ego.

Josh: "if I could change one thing about myself it'd probably be uhhh my uhhh feet they're uhhh too big heh heh" oh wow josh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

And even though Chrissy Teigen willingly told her millions of followers she was watching Naked Attraction, she got shy when room service knocked on her door. Ah, the classic channel change.

Room service came and I had to pretend to be watching tennis pic.twitter.com/jg33rTxuSC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017

Don't worry, Chrissy. We're sure hotel employees have walked in on much worse.

