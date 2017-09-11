Favorite family alert!!!!! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their daughter Luna are currently vacationing in London. Look how innocently their family vacation began:
However, things quickly took a naughty turn when Teigen had a moment alone. Because when your husband is playing a show and your daughter is asleep, what else is there to do but watch a foreign TV show with full frontal nudity?
Sunday night, while flipping channels in her hotel room, Teigen came across Naked Attraction, a British TV show where people choose who to go on a date with based on their naked bodies. Namely, "their pp's."
Unlike other naked dating shows, Naked Attraction doesn't blur out bathing suit parts–the contestants' bodies are exposed in all their glory.
Contestants on this show must have some seriously high self esteem.
You know what they say about big feet: big ego.
And even though Chrissy Teigen willingly told her millions of followers she was watching Naked Attraction, she got shy when room service knocked on her door. Ah, the classic channel change.
Don't worry, Chrissy. We're sure hotel employees have walked in on much worse.