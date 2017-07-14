Advertising

Chrissy Teigen has become pretty well-known for her sense of humor, especially on social media, so it's no surprise that she had a pretty perfect response to a website mistakenly using a photo of her daughter Luna in an article about a totally different baby.

Lu and big bro! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

On Thursday, a fan sent Teigen a screenshot of an online article about Remington Monroe, the daughter of Teen Mom 2 star Corey Simms and wife Miranda Simms.

@chrissyteigen is this a picture of Luna they used as another baby's picture? pic.twitter.com/3c8Temb8x7 — Miriam Kishkinov (@Miriam_K93) July 14, 2017

The article was talking about Remi, but the baby in the photo looked an awful lot like Luna Legend.

"Is this a picture of Luna they used as another baby's picture?" @Miriam_K93 tweeted to Teigen.

The answer to that question was a resounding, "Yup!" In fact, here's a photo from that very same day on Teigen's Instagram page.

"She did such a good job!" "She didn't even cry!" We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

Teigen's response was pretty hilarious.

This...this is my baby https://t.co/H4YqxLDdRA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2017

Teigen retweeted @Miriam_K93's tweet and wrote, simply, "This... this is my baby."

Teigen wasn't the only one who thought the mix-up was funny. Her followers started responding with jokes (and GIFs, so many GIFs) of their own.

Why do people do this? pic.twitter.com/w1Q9tJzKRZ — Kwani Lunis (@KwaniALunis) July 14, 2017

This is... Lunacy! (Sorry I'm sorry I'm so sorry) — Kelsey (@KelseyDelave) July 14, 2017

Lol they put your baby with a description of this baby. 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1DGIwq9rh1 — Stephanie Bradford (@StephBradford7) July 14, 2017

LOL. Let this serve as a reminder to us all to always double-check that the photo you have of a famous baby is of the correct famous baby.

