When you get your hair and makeup done by some of the world's best stylists daily, you've gotta pick up a few tricks. That's why we were so excited when we saw Chrissy Teigen shared a makeup tutorial on her Instagram story. Teigen and her makeup artist Patrick Ta, on the other hand, had another idea.

Teigen shared an Instagram video on Sunday morning of Patrick Ta getting started on her glam. Just another normal day in celeb world, until Ta started layering on the red blush. And then another layer. And then another.

"To take away redness, you want to put red right on your cheeks," said Ta in a tone so deadpan we almost bought it. Teigen busted the joke instantly though — she just couldn't stop laughing. "Now that we've removed all the redness from her face..." he continued — all while her face was covered in deep red blush.

Ta kept the joke running through his lipstick application. He swatched on a deep berry red smack in the middle of her lips. "Since it's bridal season, for a nice, understated lip color, apply a nice neutral nude just right onto the lips," he joked. Of course, by the time the two were done, Teigen's face was covered in clown makeup.

