Chrissy Teigen's secret ingredient for her salad is nudity.

For those unfamiliar with Teigen's Snapchat or her career as a cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen cooks. Her Snap is always sizzling with something.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Likewise, her Instagram has featured photos of Teigen at home cooking, which makes her latest cooking post far from unusual—except for the nudity. "plz don’t shame me," the pregnant Teigen wrote in her caption, pre-empting the ~backlash~, "I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life."

Her boobs are hanging out! Her pregnant belly is exposed! That towel is barely hanging on!

If you have a problem with her nudity, remember that this salad was not made with you in mind. Feel free to go make your own salad fully clothed.

The much-beloved Teigen of course had her supporters.