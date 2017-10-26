Watch Chrissy Teigen's hilarious apology for accidentally showing her nipple on Snapchat.

Chrissy Teigen is about as relatable as celebrities come (well, except for the part where she's an incredibly beautiful model with a handsome, talented husband, but, you know, other than that), so the fact that she accidentally showed her nipple on Snapchat is hilarious, but not surprising.

Teigen was demonstrating her spray tan process when, oops, there it is, nipple.

Snapchat: Chrissy Teigen

Did people notice? Ummmm, it's Chrissy Teigen, so yeah, she's got a few followers on Snapchat.

Yooooo @chrissyteigen babe, ya nipple is out in your spray tan n game Snapchat. just warnin ya.. But like, free that nip girl! pic.twitter.com/Bnk2O0tPd4 — xxallblack (@xxallblack) October 26, 2017

@chrissyteigen sis you just flashed a nipple! — momma V 😎 (@lilvee__) October 26, 2017

Living for Chrissy Teigen posting her nipple on snap — Kyah (@kywozny) October 26, 2017

Of course, Teigen's reaction to flashing her nipple was adorable.

Whoops — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

And her tweet about she found out about it is hilarious.