Watch Chrissy Teigen's hilarious apology for accidentally showing her nipple on Snapchat.

Chrissy Teigen is about as relatable as celebrities come (well, except for the part where she's an incredibly beautiful model with a handsome, talented husband, but, you know, other than that), so the fact that she accidentally showed her nipple on Snapchat is hilarious, but not surprising.
Teigen was demonstrating her spray tan process when, oops, there it is, nipple.
Did people notice? Ummmm, it's Chrissy Teigen, so yeah, she's got a few followers on Snapchat.
Of course, Teigen's reaction to flashing her nipple was adorable.
And her tweet about she found out about it is hilarious.
Apparently her assistant noticed the freed nipple (don't let it get away!) and texted Teigen, saying she'd deleted it. Teigen tweeted a screengrab of the text, along with the words, "What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask?"
Teigen also followed up with a quick video apologizing for being a human person with nipples. I, for one, am SHOCKED.
