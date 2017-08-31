Advertising

You probably already know that Chrissy Teigen is gorgeous, funny, and totally totally fearless. She isn't afraid of going toe-to-toe with trolls, cyberbullies, and mommy-shamers on Twitter, calling out everyone from cruel body-shamers to the President of the United States. Something else Teigen isn't afraid of? Showing off her naked face to the world.

On Wednesday, Teigen's husband musician John Legend uploaded this glowing makeup-free photo of his wife alongside the caption "No filter necessary." INDEED.

No filter necessary A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Teigen and Legend are currently on vacation in the Mediterranean, which explains her natural glowing cheeks and tan. But then again, rich people always look good, right?

In the past, Teigen has spoken out about the hate she receives on social media, and the toll it has taken on her over the years. It would seem that the model and mother can't do anything online without being met with critics— whether she is trying on ballet shoes or posting a picture of her infant daughter, Luna.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

But haters will never stop Chrissy Teigen from just doin' her, and that is why she remains one of the most relatable celebs out there...especially if you happen to look completely flawless without a stitch of makeup on.

