Chrissy Teigen calls out Seal after he slams Oprah in brutal Instagram post.

No one is going to slander Oprah on Chrissy Teigen's watch.
On Thursday, Teigen defended Oprah after Seal posted this meme calling out the media mogul for allegedly knowing about Harvey Weinstein's history of serially sexually assaulting women:
"Oh I forgot, that's right.....you'd heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad," wrote Seal in the caption, adding the hashtag "#SanctimoniousHollywood."
Chrissy responded in the comments section of the post with some pretty serious shade:
"Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?"
Vague, but definitely interesting...what have you heard, Chrissy?
Seal's repost proved to be pretty controversial, with many pointing out that it is not right for the singer to expect a woman to take the blame for a man's bad behavior.
Eventually, Seal addressed the criticism in a video posted to his Facebook page.
In it, he claims to have an "enormous amount of respect" for all Oprah has accomplished, and says that the meaning of the meme was taken out of context.
He also comes for everyone from Hollywood stars, to Fox News, to Stacey Dash:
"Stacey Dash, keep my name out of your mouth. DO NOT retweet/requote anything I have said to reinforce your self-hating agenda. You live in the sunken place," said Seal, referencing the 2017 film Get Out.
Blaming women for allegedly knowing about an abuser's behavior instead of focusing on the abusers themselves is a tactic of the alt-right. Actress Meryl Streep was called out similarly with these "She Knew" posters hung all over Los Angeles, created by rightwing guerrilla artist, Sabo.