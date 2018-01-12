Chrissy Teigen calls out Seal after he slams Oprah in brutal Instagram post.

No one is going to slander Oprah on Chrissy Teigen's watch.

On Thursday, Teigen defended Oprah after Seal posted this meme calling out the media mogul for allegedly knowing about Harvey Weinstein's history of serially sexually assaulting women:

"Oh I forgot, that's right.....you'd heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad," wrote Seal in the caption, adding the hashtag "#SanctimoniousHollywood."

Chrissy responded in the comments section of the post with some pretty serious shade:

"Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?"

Vague, but definitely interesting...what have you heard, Chrissy?

giphy

Seal's repost proved to be pretty controversial, with many pointing out that it is not right for the singer to expect a woman to take the blame for a man's bad behavior.