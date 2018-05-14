Did Chrissy Teigen predict Osama Bin Laden's death in 2011? Because she has receipts.

Chrissy Teigen is a model, a wife, a mom, a TV personality, and a cookbook author — and now it looks like she can add clairvoyant to the list.

On Sunday, Teigen tweeted, "in 2011, the White House correspondence dinner vibes seemed...off to me. so I did what anyone would do and confidently announced bin laden had been killed."

She included two pictures: one of her tweet and one from a day later saying that Osama Bin Laden really had been killed.

She followed up that tweet by writing, simply, "what I'm saying is, I'm really good at reading rooms."

