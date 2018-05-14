Did Chrissy Teigen predict Osama Bin Laden's death in 2011? Because she has receipts.

Chrissy Teigen is a model, a wife, a mom, a TV personality, and a cookbook author — and now it looks like she can add clairvoyant to the list.
On Sunday, Teigen tweeted, "in 2011, the White House correspondence dinner vibes seemed...off to me. so I did what anyone would do and confidently announced bin laden had been killed."
She included two pictures: one of her tweet and one from a day later saying that Osama Bin Laden really had been killed.
She followed up that tweet by writing, simply, "what I'm saying is, I'm really good at reading rooms."
HELL YEAH she is!
She also tweeted, "god dammit I understand time zones. I knew at the dinner! on April 30th. I did, I tell ya, I did!!!! now no one believes me and ill never be asked to be a carrie matheson u guys are ruining this for me."
She's referring to Carrie Mathison, Clare Danes' CIA officer character on the TV show, Homeland.
A lot of people on Twitter admitted that when that when the night time emergency press conference announcing Bin Laden's death was called, they actually thought the news was going to be about contact with extraterrestrials.
Others were just amazed at Teigen's future predicting skills.
Is there anything Chrissy Teigen can't do?