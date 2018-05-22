Chrissy Teigen just shared the realest post-partum photo ever and the internet exploded.

Chrissy Teigen has outdone herself yet again. The Queen of the Internet took six whole hours off Twitter last week to give birth to her second baby. And he is.....ADORABLE. Didn't see that one coming, did ya?!
Welcome to the world, Miles Theodore Stephens! We can't wait for your content.
But THEN, as if giving birth to a child is not badass enough, Teigen yesterday posted one of the realest post-partum photos we've ever seen from a major celebrity. How could we love her any more?!?!?!
In an Instagram ode to comedian Ali Wong, who got real about childbirth in her new Netflix special, the model shared a pic of herself with a reference to "Asian pear underwear." You'll have to watch the full special for the full details—and I highly recommend that you do—but, essentially, we're talking about adult diapers.
As we f**king should. Because diapers are a part of the post-birth process!! An important part!!!!!
"If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear," she wrote under the photo.
The internet could NOT BE MORE HERE for her realness about life after childbirth. You can practically feel the commenters rising from their chairs to applaud her message.
If I'd just given birth, I'd wear a damn diaper proudly, too! Is there anything more badass than an article of clothing that says "I just created and pushed a damn human out of my body"?!
HUG A MOM TODAY. THEY ARE DOING THE LORD'S WORK.