Chrissy Teigen just shared the realest post-partum photo ever and the internet exploded.

Chrissy Teigen has outdone herself yet again. The Queen of the Internet took six whole hours off Twitter last week to give birth to her second baby. And he is.....ADORABLE. Didn't see that one coming, did ya?!

Welcome to the world, Miles Theodore Stephens! We can't wait for your content.

But THEN, as if giving birth to a child is not badass enough, Teigen yesterday posted one of the realest post-partum photos we've ever seen from a major celebrity. How could we love her any more?!?!?!

In an Instagram ode to comedian Ali Wong, who got real about childbirth in her new Netflix special, the model shared a pic of herself with a reference to "Asian pear underwear." You'll have to watch the full special for the full details—and I highly recommend that you do—but, essentially, we're talking about adult diapers.