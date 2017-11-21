Baby Luna announces that Chrissy Teigen is pregnant. Finally, some good news.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already produced one extremely beautiful baby, so they probably figured, hey, why not produce another?

Mere minutes ago, Teigen announced that she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

YAY!!!

The news came in a super cute Instagram video of their daughter Luna, who is about 19 months old. "Luna, what's in here?" Teigen is heard asking her daughter, while pointing to her own stomach. "Baby!" Luna says. Well, she really says "beebee," but that's neither here nor there.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

And in true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she captioned the video with something pretty LOL-zy: "It's John's!"

Teigen has commented on her desire to have another child on multiple occasions, and past comments imply that baby number 2 will be a boy.

Back in January, Teigen spoke with Entertainment Tonight about expanding her family. "Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure," she said at the time. The following day, she took to Twitter to explain her statement, writing that the embryo her and Legend have left is for a boy.