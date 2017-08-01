Advertising

At first glance, one might poo poo the idea that Chrissy Teigen could be relatable: She's married to John Legend, she's an unbelievably gorgeous model, she's super rich, et cetera. But then she goes and posts on social media and reminds us all that she's one of the most relatable celebs on the internet (and the planet, tbh).

Monday night, Teigen Snapchatted a video of herself showing off her "period skin," a.k.a. her face experiencing redness during her period. "This is my skin on my period. Look at it. So angry," she pouts to the camera in the clip, which she also shared to Twitter. "Ow," she adds, after poking herself in the nose. Every menstruating human experiences different symptoms during their period, and skin redness just happens to be a side effect of Teigen's period.

Period skin is a thing, y'all!

Also, it's pretty unfair that Chrissy Teigen still looks so good, even with a rash on her face. And is it just us, or does her headboard look like it's made of gold?

Her fans are unsurprisingly loving her for showing off her "period skin," and multiple young women expressed that seeing Teigen display such body positivity makes them feel better about their own bodies.

Thank you for making us feel less alone. 😘 — Cassy 🕊 (@Miisscassy) July 31, 2017

Girl we on the same cycle. That makes me feel so blessed ❤️ — Olivia Burberry (@liv121212) July 31, 2017

You are the coolest, bravest, most beautiful girl in the world! — Jennifer Williams (@JiffWilliams) July 31, 2017

The struggle is definitely fucking real. — MaryJane Doe (@Synful_Soulless) July 31, 2017

As the father of 2 young girls, it's reassuring to see a LITERAL model who is comfortable in her own imperfections. A sincere thank you! — David Isaacson (@davideisaacson) July 31, 2017

this made me feel a lot better about my period skin. thank u for making me feel less weird — sophia (@sophiaswimgirl) July 31, 2017

On multiple occasions, the social media queen has proudly shared images on social media of the stretch marks on her thighs, captioning the images with phrases like, "Whatevs," and "Stretchies say hi!" Hi!!!

