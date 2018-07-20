Moms love this video of Chrissy Teigen desperately trying to save her spilled breast milk.

There is no use crying over spilled milk...unless it is your breast milk, of course.
On Wednesday, model, author, and Twitter goddess Chrissy Teigen shared two videos that depict her and a friend desperately trying to save her spilled breast milk. The pair got crafty and tried to use a syringe, a turkey baster, and what looks like a shoehorn (???) to save the breast milk that spilled out of her breast pump bottle and onto a table, but they saw little success.
"Spilled my breast milk, and this is how important it is in this house," Teigen says in one of the videos.
One clip was captioned with, "I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies," while the other said, "EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE."
Twitter users who have breast fed found the content extremely relatable:
I've bawled my eyes out over spilled breast milk 👌 girl I get it. This is serious business!— Kassie Rex (@KassieLilLiar) July 18, 2018
This was definitely my floor. Hang in there woman. pic.twitter.com/sVi43oaDZF— Mevr. Leontien (@LeontienP) July 18, 2018
This literally made me cry when I was nursing. Spilled milk. 😭😖😫— DGOO (@goodydrenee) July 18, 2018
Others offered suggestions:
Scoop it with wax paper next time. It’s easier.👍🏽— Jenny Germaine (@JennyGermaine) July 18, 2018
I have soaked it up with a paper towel then rung it out into the bottle. I also had a storage bag explode in the freezer. You better believe I rounded up every tiny little milk-cicle I could get my fingers on and thawed them into a bottle.— Andi ShoeSquirrel (@TheShoeSquirrel) July 18, 2018
OK but if you take a clean new sponge and absorb it then drain it in a bowl isn't it better?— nathan (@NathanDuarte_) July 18, 2018
Well, they don't call it 'liquid gold' for nothing!
Back in May, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her son, Miles.
And the mother of two definitely has not been shy when it comes to breast feeding:
She has even hit back at trolls who have criticized her for posting pictures of herself breast feeding or pumping in the past.
"I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live," Chrissy tweeted at someone who called her out for her breast feeding pics. "Calm your tits and scroll on by."
Words to live by!