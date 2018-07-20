Moms love this video of Chrissy Teigen desperately trying to save her spilled breast milk.

April Lavalle
Jul 20, 2018@11:38 AM
There is no use crying over spilled milk...unless it is your breast milk, of course.

On Wednesday, model, author, and Twitter goddess Chrissy Teigen shared two videos that depict her and a friend desperately trying to save her spilled breast milk. The pair got crafty and tried to use a syringe, a turkey baster, and what looks like a shoehorn (???) to save the breast milk that spilled out of her breast pump bottle and onto a table, but they saw little success.

"Spilled my breast milk, and this is how important it is in this house," Teigen says in one of the videos.

One clip was captioned with, "I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies," while the other said, "EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE."

Twitter users who have breast fed found the content extremely relatable:

Others offered suggestions:

Well, they don't call it 'liquid gold' for nothing!

Back in May, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her son, Miles.

And the mother of two definitely has not been shy when it comes to breast feeding:

Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

She has even hit back at trolls who have criticized her for posting pictures of herself breast feeding or pumping in the past.

"I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live," Chrissy tweeted at someone who called her out for her breast feeding pics. "Calm your tits and scroll on by."

Words to live by!

