Moms love this video of Chrissy Teigen desperately trying to save her spilled breast milk.

There is no use crying over spilled milk...unless it is your breast milk, of course.

On Wednesday, model, author, and Twitter goddess Chrissy Teigen shared two videos that depict her and a friend desperately trying to save her spilled breast milk. The pair got crafty and tried to use a syringe, a turkey baster, and what looks like a shoehorn (???) to save the breast milk that spilled out of her breast pump bottle and onto a table, but they saw little success.

"Spilled my breast milk, and this is how important it is in this house," Teigen says in one of the videos.

I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies pic.twitter.com/aRzxeEVY85 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

One clip was captioned with, "I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies," while the other said, "EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE."

EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE pic.twitter.com/3hLL0AvAED — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

Twitter users who have breast fed found the content extremely relatable: