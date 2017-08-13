Advertising

Chrissy Teigen is known for her A+ Twitter snark, but her latest joke has gotten a little out of hand.

On Friday, Teigen tweeted that she wanted to know what it'd be like to "buy a team." She jokingly asked what professional sports team would be the cheapest to purchase, so that she could set an attainable goal to save up enough "'buying teams' money."

Hello I would like to buy a team — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

imagine having "buying teams" money — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

What's the cheapest professional sports team to buy? I need a goal — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Her Twitter followers were quick to start sending in suggestions of professional sports teams to purchase.

Buy the Mets. John can have a piano set up at Citi Field to play songs whenever he wants to. — Steve Schreiber (@sschreiber13) August 11, 2017

I mean, Cleveland Chrissies — Michele Banks (@artologica) August 11, 2017

As well as some non-professional teams.

if you're willing my intramural handball team can be bought for beer — Link (@LincolnO1995) August 11, 2017

Can you buy my rec basketball team? We're all Jewish and not great but we do eat post game meals at momofuku sometimes. Think about it — Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) August 11, 2017

Apparently there were a lot of people who thought the Cleveland Browns would be a sensible choice for a first-time professional sports team owner, because soon Chrissy declared that she had arrived at a decision.

Cleveland Browns it is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Of course, we all know that Chrissy Teigen was merely joking about buying a professional sports team, but apparently Sports Center didn't get the memo. Shortly after Teigen's "decision" was made, they reported that Chrissy Teigen wanted to buy a sports team.

Chrissy Teigen is looking to expand her professional portfolio into the sports world. https://t.co/LYhSEiNyHd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2017

LOL. Don't worry, Chrissy took it upon herself to set the record straight.

It was a joke I have no team buying money are you insane https://t.co/schWGxEzwG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Don't believe everything you read on the internet, folks.

