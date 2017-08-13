Chrissy Teigen is known for her A+ Twitter snark, but her latest joke has gotten a little out of hand.
On Friday, Teigen tweeted that she wanted to know what it'd be like to "buy a team." She jokingly asked what professional sports team would be the cheapest to purchase, so that she could set an attainable goal to save up enough "'buying teams' money."
Her Twitter followers were quick to start sending in suggestions of professional sports teams to purchase.
As well as some non-professional teams.
Apparently there were a lot of people who thought the Cleveland Browns would be a sensible choice for a first-time professional sports team owner, because soon Chrissy declared that she had arrived at a decision.
Of course, we all know that Chrissy Teigen was merely joking about buying a professional sports team, but apparently Sports Center didn't get the memo. Shortly after Teigen's "decision" was made, they reported that Chrissy Teigen wanted to buy a sports team.
LOL. Don't worry, Chrissy took it upon herself to set the record straight.
Don't believe everything you read on the internet, folks.