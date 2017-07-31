Advertising

Chrissy Teigen is undeniably the queen of Twitter, and with great power comes great amounts of trolls. A woman who speaks her mind and also happens to be beautiful and famous??? Nothing makes the trolls angrier. Recently, the Troll-in-Chief got so mad at Teigen he actually blocked her.

The social media-savvy supermodel made it clear she was proud of this fact, by tweeting about it:

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Of course, this got more trolls more mad at her. And one even had the audacity to respond to the above tweet, by telling her "congrats on peaking." This wuss has since set his tweets to private, but the internet never forgets:

Advertising

Chrissy Teigen saw the comment and responded by retweeting it, with this glorious clapback:

I have a best selling book, great boobs, a family I love, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Italy and I married rich. https://t.co/OHLfgnp8CL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017

"I have a best selling book, great boobs, a family I love, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Italy and I married rich."

They don't call her the Queen of Twitter for nothing, okay people??? SHE IS LITERALLY EATING PASTA ON A LAKE IN ITALY, a comeback line that will hopefully become part of clap-back vernacular for years to come.

Advertising

And thank goddess she took down that troll. Because if she hadn't, this would've never happened:

They really are great boobs. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 31, 2017

I. How. How can I save this — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017

Are Chrissy Teigen and Ruby Rose..... flirting on Twitter????

And the historical moment inspired this perfect response:

Advertising

That just made me spit out my coffee. YES two mommies ahahaha — Mariangela Abeo (@MariangelaAbeo) July 31, 2017

What. A. Day.

Teigen's fans are loving her latest burn.

Ok, now I can picture you filing your nails and being all like "Cheerio dear" I love your causal approach to dragging people — KyleFromTheBlock (@KyThis1999) July 31, 2017

wait..... AND YOUR TWEETS ARE ALWAYS FUCKING ICONIC 👏🏼💫 — James Brunner (@jamesbrunner14) July 31, 2017

Advertising

Jesus leave something for his family to bury — Near deGrasse Tyson (@DrNeilTyson) July 31, 2017

(Not actually Neil DeGrasse Tyson)

a living fucking legend — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 31, 2017

Yep. She's a fucking Legend alright.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.