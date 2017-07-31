Chrissy Teigen is undeniably the queen of Twitter, and with great power comes great amounts of trolls. A woman who speaks her mind and also happens to be beautiful and famous??? Nothing makes the trolls angrier. Recently, the Troll-in-Chief got so mad at Teigen he actually blocked her.
The social media-savvy supermodel made it clear she was proud of this fact, by tweeting about it:
Of course, this got more trolls more mad at her. And one even had the audacity to respond to the above tweet, by telling her "congrats on peaking." This wuss has since set his tweets to private, but the internet never forgets:
Chrissy Teigen saw the comment and responded by retweeting it, with this glorious clapback:
"I have a best selling book, great boobs, a family I love, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Italy and I married rich."
They don't call her the Queen of Twitter for nothing, okay people??? SHE IS LITERALLY EATING PASTA ON A LAKE IN ITALY, a comeback line that will hopefully become part of clap-back vernacular for years to come.
And thank goddess she took down that troll. Because if she hadn't, this would've never happened:
Are Chrissy Teigen and Ruby Rose..... flirting on Twitter????
And the historical moment inspired this perfect response:
What. A. Day.
Teigen's fans are loving her latest burn.
(Not actually Neil DeGrasse Tyson)
Yep. She's a fucking Legend alright.