Chrissy Teigen savagely takes down a mom-shamer who criticized her daughter Luna's hair.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Chrissy Teigen, and everyone else. The supermodel and chef is known for lots of things: witty Tweets, being mom to two adorable children, roasting her husband John Legend, cooking, being hilarious, and absolutely destroying any troll who dares to mess with her. RIP Laura Ingraham.

Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? Fuck you. 😁 https://t.co/wETBvafAzo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2019

It's a huge mistake to come for Chrissy Teigen. It's an even HUGER mistake to come for her kids. Which is why a troll who posted a vicious comment about her daughter Luna's hair should win an award for idiocy.

The story begins with Teigen posting two videos on Instagram concerning the very pressing and serious issue of her daughter wanting candy. She titled video one "candy court is in session":

The second video, Teigen captioned it "we have reached a settlement."