Chrissy Teigen savagely takes down a mom-shamer who criticized her daughter Luna's hair.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Chrissy Teigen, and everyone else. The supermodel and chef is known for lots of things: witty Tweets, being mom to two adorable children, roasting her husband John Legend, cooking, being hilarious, and absolutely destroying any troll who dares to mess with her. RIP Laura Ingraham.
It's a huge mistake to come for Chrissy Teigen. It's an even HUGER mistake to come for her kids. Which is why a troll who posted a vicious comment about her daughter Luna's hair should win an award for idiocy.
The story begins with Teigen posting two videos on Instagram concerning the very pressing and serious issue of her daughter wanting candy. She titled video one "candy court is in session":
The second video, Teigen captioned it "we have reached a settlement."
The obscenely cute video was shared by E! News on Instagram where someone left this incredibly catty and unnecessary comment:
"Finally someone Brushed her Hair" wrote the roll, whose choice to go after a toddler's hair AND shame her mom in one fell swoop remains unclear.
The bitchy comment did not escape Teigen's eagle eyes. She responded immediately with the sass that's helped elevate her to internet fame in the first place:
No wonder Teigen is known for both witty comebacks AND cooking, because that's what we call a "flame-roasting."
Moms of Instagram gathered around to pay their respects in the comments:
In summation: don't mess with Chrissy Teigen, or moms in general. But most of us already knew that.