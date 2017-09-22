Advertising

Once upon a time, in the magical land of Los Angeles, Twitter Princess Chrissy Teigen found herself in need of six brown bananas. Instead of going on a wild goose chase all over LA trying to find the perfect 'nanas, the model and chef put a call out to her Twitter followers–with the promise of some very good rewards.

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

ok this banana thing is getting ridiculous. don't tell me your banana browning hacks. just...if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area lmk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

The people of Twitter jumped at the chance to provide Teigen with browned yellow fruit–including many people who didn't quite fit Teigen's requirements but just wanted to meet her...

Chrissy my bf is coming to LA just to try to meet you plz meet him ily — Amnaa Sid (@AmnaaSid) September 21, 2017

I HAVE 3 THEYRE MY ROOMMATES BUT SHELL UNDESTAND IM IN YHE VALLEY — isabell cardenas (@theisabelll) September 21, 2017

Many offered to mail some to her–or to drive through the night with them.

I have one but I’m not in LA but I could overnight it to you — georgia 🌙 (@thatiswildlove) September 21, 2017

I'm in Milwaukee and have bananas that would probably be brown in the time it takes to drive there....you want them or nah — Madeline (@SupremeArcanist) September 21, 2017

These fans were clearly missing the point, so Teigen had to clarify her request.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

The goddess had spoken, so more serious inquiries started coming in.

CHRISSY THERE ARE 6 and they were in my freezer lol pic.twitter.com/RbDa2dtNH3 — erin (@erinnarchibaldd) September 21, 2017

I got 8 bananas pic.twitter.com/0ZobHgpoS1 — babe (the pig) (@theronsters) September 21, 2017

Finally, the sole judge of this contest had chosen a winner (someone named Meg!) and submissions were closed.

SO DOES SHE! ok I think 5 will do. thank you so much will DM you now!!! https://t.co/mCWqYaxLzl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

However, Chrissy Teigen is a smart woman, so she asked that Meg take a bite of one of the nanners in front of her assistant (who is Teigen's mom) to confirm they were not poisoned. Evidently, she was down for this, because the trade was made within an hour and a half of her closing submissions.

already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this pic.twitter.com/DLAzKvDezI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Meg was so excited (but chill enough for Chrissy Teigen to choose her) that she wrote a blog post about the experience. Look how cute the inscription is!

However, the story is nowhere near over. After mashing up the bananas, Teigen realized she still needed more.

I really, really hate to say this but. I need one more banana pic.twitter.com/DBqKjQpSM7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

So, she reached out to a runner-up named Jake.

do u still have those bananas @onairjake — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Bingo! He still had them.

Come get the 2 for me (1 extra in case). I’m in West Hollywood near Laugh Factory! pic.twitter.com/YsHVtXgJTA — Jake Updegraff (@OnAirJake) September 21, 2017

Her mom/assistant was all like, "This better be it, Chrissy!!!"

my mom just goes "if I go he better have 2 bananas I not going in traffic for 1" she's like a real dealer — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

There were in fact two bananas, so she drove over to meet Jake.

one of the cutest things I've ever seen @onairjake pic.twitter.com/5YxPXsnPNK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

She wrote him a cute message as well.

Thanks @chrissyteigen for the gifts! 😍 Shoutout to @muariley for letting me know she needed brown bananas! 🍌💛 Hope the outcome was worth it! pic.twitter.com/Ba2eHUMAEZ — Jake Updegraff (@OnAirJake) September 22, 2017

And Chrissy Teigen was super grateful.

this is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

Teigen then tweeted a bunch of videos from Snapchat of her stunning banana bread–sorry, our stunning banana bread.

I am so happy. I've made it 10x this month. Different variations. Flavor combos. Banana hacks. It is finally over pic.twitter.com/kFNvqvT7jr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

You guys, we did it! Teamwork makes the dream work.

