Once upon a time, in the magical land of Los Angeles, Twitter Princess Chrissy Teigen found herself in need of six brown bananas. Instead of going on a wild goose chase all over LA trying to find the perfect 'nanas, the model and chef put a call out to her Twitter followers–with the promise of some very good rewards.
The people of Twitter jumped at the chance to provide Teigen with browned yellow fruit–including many people who didn't quite fit Teigen's requirements but just wanted to meet her...
Many offered to mail some to her–or to drive through the night with them.
These fans were clearly missing the point, so Teigen had to clarify her request.
The goddess had spoken, so more serious inquiries started coming in.
Finally, the sole judge of this contest had chosen a winner (someone named Meg!) and submissions were closed.
However, Chrissy Teigen is a smart woman, so she asked that Meg take a bite of one of the nanners in front of her assistant (who is Teigen's mom) to confirm they were not poisoned. Evidently, she was down for this, because the trade was made within an hour and a half of her closing submissions.
Meg was so excited (but chill enough for Chrissy Teigen to choose her) that she wrote a blog post about the experience. Look how cute the inscription is!
However, the story is nowhere near over. After mashing up the bananas, Teigen realized she still needed more.
So, she reached out to a runner-up named Jake.
Bingo! He still had them.
Her mom/assistant was all like, "This better be it, Chrissy!!!"
There were in fact two bananas, so she drove over to meet Jake.
She wrote him a cute message as well.
And Chrissy Teigen was super grateful.
Teigen then tweeted a bunch of videos from Snapchat of her stunning banana bread–sorry, our stunning banana bread.
You guys, we did it! Teamwork makes the dream work.