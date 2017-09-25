Advertising

Internet denizens know that Chrissy Teigen is the Queen of Twitter. She might even be the King of it, too. Even though she's a gorgeous, famous model married to a gorgeous, famous actor/musician/producer husband (John Legend), she's always relatable and totally hilarious. So today, when Teigen tweeted that she was having a rough day and asked other moms to send stories of their kids being mean to them, the parents of Twitter came through.

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said "To make me look pretty." He replied "I don't think it's working." — Chutup (@Chutup) September 23, 2017

After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

I also got a blowout once, and when my hair dried curly again the next day, he burst into tears and said, "WHY IS IT SO CRAZY." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017 My 5yo daughter called me a pussy the other day. — Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) September 23, 2017

Last week, my 20 month old offered me a bite of her food. As I went to accept it, she snatched it back & ate it. When I made a sad face — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017

she lifted her tiny pudgy fists to her eyes and slowly rotated them while saying “wah wah wah” at me. — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017

My baby cousin tells my mom "hey big man" every time he sees her — yvonne (@yvonneazal) September 23, 2017

My preschooler found my wedding picture. "Oh, look at daddy! So handsome!"



"Who is with daddy?"



"A person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

"That's your mommy!"



Looks me up and down.



"No. That's a pretty person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

When my son was 4, he told me me hair was an abomination. Stunned, I asked him what that meant. He said “something I don’t like” — Maureen Matherne (@MaureenMatherne) September 23, 2017

My 13 month old says "dada" but every time I ask "can you say mama?" she looks me in the eyes, says "no" very clearly and then laughs — Emma Span (@emmaspan) September 23, 2017 I made French toast for dinner once and my middle kid said they tasted like sorrow. :/ — Mindy (@Minderella71) September 23, 2017

My 3yo just got right in my face and screamed, "You are over! Mommies are cancelled!" — Elizabeth Licata (@AmbienceChaser) September 23, 2017

not a mom but my nephew is 5 and I visited him at lunch and he said I wasn't cool enough to sit w/ him. — Dennis (@denad91693) September 23, 2017

he tried to make me sit at a different table even after I bought him ice cream — Dennis (@denad91693) September 23, 2017

Proof that sometimes Twitter is actually fun. Sometimes.

