Internet denizens know that Chrissy Teigen is the Queen of Twitter. She might even be the King of it, too. Even though she's a gorgeous, famous model married to a gorgeous, famous actor/musician/producer husband (John Legend), she's always relatable and totally hilarious. So today, when Teigen tweeted that she was having a rough day and asked other moms to send stories of their kids being mean to them, the parents of Twitter came through.
Okay. pic.twitter.com/A5YbudvR39— Kara Bosworth (@karakeough) September 23, 2017
My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said "To make me look pretty." He replied "I don't think it's working."— Chutup (@Chutup) September 23, 2017
After rotten long flight from Germany, Dylan saw store whose sign was a 3D car coming out the wall, and said, "I hope it hits you." -H— Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017
I also got a blowout once, and when my hair dried curly again the next day, he burst into tears and said, "WHY IS IT SO CRAZY." -H— Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017
My 5yo daughter called me a pussy the other day.— Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) September 23, 2017
Last week, my 20 month old offered me a bite of her food. As I went to accept it, she snatched it back & ate it. When I made a sad face— Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017
she lifted her tiny pudgy fists to her eyes and slowly rotated them while saying “wah wah wah” at me.— Ande Wall (@AndeWall) September 23, 2017
My baby cousin tells my mom "hey big man" every time he sees her— yvonne (@yvonneazal) September 23, 2017
My preschooler found my wedding picture. "Oh, look at daddy! So handsome!"— Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017
"Who is with daddy?"
"A person."
"That's your mommy!"— Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017
Looks me up and down.
"No. That's a pretty person."
When my son was 4, he told me me hair was an abomination. Stunned, I asked him what that meant. He said “something I don’t like”— Maureen Matherne (@MaureenMatherne) September 23, 2017
My 13 month old says "dada" but every time I ask "can you say mama?" she looks me in the eyes, says "no" very clearly and then laughs— Emma Span (@emmaspan) September 23, 2017
I made French toast for dinner once and my middle kid said they tasted like sorrow. :/— Mindy (@Minderella71) September 23, 2017
My 3yo just got right in my face and screamed, "You are over! Mommies are cancelled!"— Elizabeth Licata (@AmbienceChaser) September 23, 2017
not a mom but my nephew is 5 and I visited him at lunch and he said I wasn't cool enough to sit w/ him.— Dennis (@denad91693) September 23, 2017
he tried to make me sit at a different table even after I bought him ice cream— Dennis (@denad91693) September 23, 2017
Proof that sometimes Twitter is actually fun. Sometimes.