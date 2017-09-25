Advertising

Internet denizens know that Chrissy Teigen is the Queen of Twitter. She might even be the King of it, too. Even though she's a gorgeous, famous model married to a gorgeous, famous actor/musician/producer husband (John Legend), she's always relatable and totally hilarious. So today, when Teigen tweeted that she was having a rough day and asked other moms to send stories of their kids being mean to them, the parents of Twitter came through.

Proof that sometimes Twitter is actually fun. Sometimes.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.