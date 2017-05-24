Advertising

Social media queen Chrissy Teigen is not shy about sharing her feelings about our current president on Twitter. On Monday, when a video of Melania Trump swatting away Donald Trump's hand surfaced online, Teigen took a moment to tweet about how much she loved it.

I kinda dig how much she hates him. https://t.co/4iogIcKruY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

Apparently, a Twitter troll had a problem with her tweet.

Christ! Do you have ANYTHING else to do with your time? Isn't your "class" ALWAYS working your fingers to the bone like a Denny's busperson. — M.M. Rodeo Announcer (@2mbrand) May 22, 2017

He seemed to imply that given her "class," she should be cleaning tables at a restaurant.

And because no one messes with Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, she clapped back at him with a perfectly crafted burn.

lol you said fingers and you look like a thumb this makes me happy ya finger lookin head ass https://t.co/0qJJxJIzR2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

After looking at his profile picture, Teigen came to the conclusion that the man looked like a thumb, and she let him know it.

People mostly took Teigen's side on this one.

dude looks like toxic avenger on cowboy day — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) May 22, 2017

Some weren't surprised, given the man's Twitter bio.

Chrissy. He is a professional RODEO announcer. What more needs to be said — Mia Sideras (@miasid_) May 23, 2017

Most just fan-girled over Chrissy and her sick Twitter burns.

Chrissy is my favorite person on Twitter 😂❤ — Hayley Starr 💫 (@YourStarr14) May 23, 2017

When will the trolls learn not to try Chrissy Teigen?

