Chrissy Teigen shares photo of herself steaming her vagina because Chrissy Teigen does whatever TF she wants.

Self care is important, and when you're as busy as Chrissy Teigen is, it can be vital. For some, self care looks like a relaxing bath. For others, it may be a long walk or yoga class. For Teigen, it is a nice vaginal-steaming session in the middle of her living room. Sounds moist!

Between raising two young children, making large donations to the ACLU, and being the funniest woman on Twitter, Chrissy found a little time to unwind and treat herself to an at-home vagina steam. What is a vagina steam, you may ask? Well, it is when one squats over a steaming pot of steeping herbs and hot water and lets the steam "rejuvenate" your bits, of course!

On Monday, Teigen uploaded this photo:

"face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*," wrote Teigen in the caption.

Fortunately, a "dissolving vagina" is not one of the side effects of vaginal steaming (or v-steaming), which boasts benefits like relieving stress, headaches and stopping fatigue.

The internet was very confused.