Chrissy Teigen is taking on vegetarians after someone tried to shame her for eating meat.

Vegetarians have beef with Chrissy Teigen after the model tweeted about her ideal slice of bacon earlier this week.

The drama started when Teigen quote-tweeted this image from Hempler Foods Group‏ asking people which is the perfect slice of bacon (if you picked one or two, seek help).

4. Chewy crispy fat, crispy juicy meat. https://t.co/WhFiLxOucw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2018

Teigen chose number four, calling it "Chewy crispy fat, crispy juicy meat."

Soon, vegetarians and vegans were all over Teigen's mentions calling her out for her omnivorous-ways. Of course, Teigen has a clap-back for each and every one of her haters:

Warning! Some disturbing pictures ahead (if you really hate looking at dead pigs):