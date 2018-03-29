Chrissy Teigen is taking on vegetarians after someone tried to shame her for eating meat.

Vegetarians have beef with Chrissy Teigen after the model tweeted about her ideal slice of bacon earlier this week.
The drama started when Teigen quote-tweeted this image from Hempler Foods Group asking people which is the perfect slice of bacon (if you picked one or two, seek help).
Teigen chose number four, calling it "Chewy crispy fat, crispy juicy meat."
Soon, vegetarians and vegans were all over Teigen's mentions calling her out for her omnivorous-ways. Of course, Teigen has a clap-back for each and every one of her haters:
Warning! Some disturbing pictures ahead (if you really hate looking at dead pigs):
Yeah, she's not lying. Remember this?
Even now, days later, people are still bacon-shaming Teigen:
Well, one thing is for sure. You're definitely not going to change hearts and minds with angry and judgmental tweets.