Your BFF Chrissy Teigen left a ridiculously large tip for an Ohio waitress.

Chrissy Teigen is a supermodel and supermom to Luna and hilarious, ball-busting wife to John Legend, and the Queen of Twitter and seems like a lot of fun at a party. So it's not like anyone needed another reason to adore her, but here's #1,000: an Ohio waitress named Mikayla Scott says Chrissy Teigen left her the largest tip she ever received last week.

Scottsays she was working at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse on October 27 when Teigen, her daughter and several others came in, USA Today reports. The 21-year-old said she was nervous to serve Teigen, but it all worked out when the model left her a $1,000 tip.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord,'" said Scott, who ended up using the money to fix her family's car, and shared some of it with her co-workers.

Teigen had been in Ohio with her husband, John Legend, who grew up there and returned to watch a football game between local high schools Kettering Fairmont and Springfield, his alma mater. That's right, John Legend visited his hometown to support his high school's football game. Excuse me, but that is SO ADORABLE.