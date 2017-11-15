Christian Bale let himself go to play Dick Cheney and Twitter is meme-ing the pics.

You know Christian Bale, that handsome actor?
He's that handsome guy who plays Batman.
And the handsome guy who plays Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.
However, Bale has also chosen plenty of movie roles that allow him to stray from his classically handsome look.
For example, he got a serious glo-down for his part in The Big Short.
And he starved himself for The Machinist.
But this week, photos emerged of Bale's transformation for his latest role...and it's a doozy.
Yup–that's Christian Bale as Dick Cheney. Dick Cheney!
He shaved his head, bulked up, and bleached his brows for his role as the former vice president (not Joe Biden) in the upcoming biopic Backseat. A bunch of the Bush administration gang is appearing in the film as well, with Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld.
Like...what is this movie?
Anyway, as the photos of the new and unimproved Bale hit Twitter, people immediately started meme-ing away. After all, it's not every day that Batman lets himself go.
Here are some of the funniest tweets about Christian Bale's new Dick Cheney bod.