Christian Bale let himself go to play Dick Cheney and Twitter is meme-ing the pics.

You know Christian Bale, that handsome actor?

He's that handsome guy who plays Batman.

And the handsome guy who plays Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

However, Bale has also chosen plenty of movie roles that allow him to stray from his classically handsome look.

For example, he got a serious glo-down for his part in The Big Short.

And he starved himself for The Machinist.

But this week, photos emerged of Bale's transformation for his latest role...and it's a doozy.