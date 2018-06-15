Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon tried to go undercover and busk in the NYC subway. It didn't work.

You never know who you're going to run into in New York City, but bumping into an A-List celebrity in the subway station is not exactly a common occurrence. But on Thursday, a few lucky commuters caught not only a glimpse of one of the most famous singers in the world, but a surprise performance as well.

Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon went incognito and busked in the subway for an unsuspecting crowd before her Tonight Show appearance later that night. Donning giant hats and sunglasses, the two tried to fool the tourists and commuters into thinking they were just two really, really talented street performers. But did it work?

Check it out:

First Xtina belted out Aretha Franklin's "Think" while Jimmy Fallon, dressed as a sad Johnny Depp, assisted with background vocals. Then the two came clean about their identities and sang Aguilera's 2002 hit, "Fighter."

What gave these two away? Christina's unmistakable voice? The fact that the Tonight Show has pulled this prank several times before? Or maybe it was the camera crew filming the whole thing.