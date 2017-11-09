Kevin Spacey got recast in a movie and Twitter turned it into the perfect meme.

In light of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, the actor has been pulled from the upcoming film All The Money In The World, according to Deadline. The film was already complete, but the production team, led by director Ridley Scott, has decided to re-shoot all of Spacey's scenes with a replacement actor: Christopher Plummer.

Deadline notes that Spacey's part took about 8-10 days to film, and that Scott is aiming to release the film on December 22, as planned.

Hopefully Christopher Plummer can memorize lines quickly.

As soon as the news broke, New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff proposed a fun game on Twitter: that we retroactively have Christopher Plummer replace Kevin Spacey in his entire body of work.

let's go ahead and have Christopher Plummer replace Kevin Spacey in everything pic.twitter.com/azXKuc2Dhu — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 9, 2017

Twitter immediately got to photoshopping. Here are some of the best replies: