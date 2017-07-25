Man, people sure do love to give their opinions on other people's parenting decisions, especially when those other people are famous.
On Sunday, singer Ciara shared a video of herself, her husband Russell Wilson, and their two children Future Zahir, who is three years old, and Sienna Princess, who is three months old, tobogganing down the Great Wall of China.
As many celebrity parents do when they post photos or videos with their children on social media, Ciara received a barrage of comments on the post questioning her parenting decisions.
Some users were upset that Ciara had decided to take her 3-month-old daughter on the ride, claiming that it was too dangerous for a baby.
Though there were many comments shaming Ciara for her "bad parenting," a lot of her followers rose to her defense.
Listen, mommy-shamers, Ciara's decision to bring her baby on a toboggan MAY have been a little dangerous, but nothing happened! Everyone's fine! Plus, that kid is 3 months old and look at the cool things she's already doing! That's awesome! Let's all let each other live our lives, alright?