Advertising

Former American Idol contestant Clay Aiken somehow just noticed that Donald Trump is racist, and wants to apologize for defending him in the past. Uhhhh, better late than never? We guess?

????????????????????????

On Tuesday, Aiken tweeted out his apology, adding that he is a "f****** dumbass" for good measure.

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

Advertising

In subsequent tweets, Aiken reiterated that he did not support Trump during the 2016 election, and urged people to vote for Hillary Clinton. A North Carolina Democrat, Aiken has spoken out against Trump in the past, but evidentially he never noticed that President Trump was racist until he explicitly defended the white supremacists who participated in the Charlottesville torch march.

Uh, thanks for the apology and all but...WTF, Clay? Donald Trump's racist history is rich and expansive, dating all the way back to when he was sued for refusing to rent to black people in 1973. Did you miss him calling Mexicans criminals, drug dealers and rapists? Were you asleep when for all of the "birtherism movement"? Were you too busy losing reality shows to notice that he demanded the execution of five kids of color who were accused of raping a jogger, even after they were found innocent? The evidence of Donald Trump's racism has always been there, and those who claim that Donald Trump is not racist simply choose not to see it.

Advertising

Many of Aiken's followers found his belated apology to be "too little, too late."

It's kind of sad that it took this long for you (or anyone) to realize, tho — James Liggins (@hashtag_james) August 16, 2017

His father was a Klansman so what do you expect Trump to be?



The orange doesn't fall far from the tree. — Hayden Black (@haydenblack) August 16, 2017

Aiken later clarified that he "didn't want to believe" Trump was racist because he knew him personally after appearing on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice:

Advertising

Honey!! I ABSOLUTELY did NOT vote for him. I knew he was a disaster. I just know him personally and didn't want to believe he was racist. 🙊 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 16, 2017

Back in 2015, he also told CNN that he considers Trump "a friend" and said he's like "that uncle, who embarrasses the hell out of you sometimes and you still love them, but damn, you wish they’d shut up."

Let's just say Aiken is definitely guilty of sending some seriously mixed messages:

I don't dislike Trump. I actually am one progressive who doesn't think he's going to be as awful as many fear. BUT ITS STILL ˈfʌkɪŋ ABSURD! — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 19, 2017

Advertising

Trump-Aiken 2016 😜 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) June 16, 2015

So, how long until the President takes a break from praising Nazi's to tweet that Clay Aiken is a "hater and loser" and declares war on gingers? We give it until the end of the day.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.