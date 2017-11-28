Cole Sprouse has hilariously self-deprecating response to Lili Reinhart's tweet about lingerie.

Most men spend their lives never having to deal with annoying things like periods, high heels, the pressure to wear makeup, or sexism. So when the average cis dude thinks of something that is traditionally for women that he'll probably never get to experience for himself, I can't help but roll my eyes and say JUST LET US HAVE THIS ONE THING BRO OH MY GOD.
Cole Sprouse recently took to Twitter to air a relevant grievance: how hard it is to find lingerie for men. Specifically, the Riverdale actor pointed out what the male equivalent of lingerie is...and it's pretty random.
Apparently, apparel inspired by the Minions from Despicable Me is the best substitute Cole Sprouse can find for lingerie.
Cole, I feel like you may not be looking hard enough.
Anyway, the real magic of this tweet is located in the replies. Lili Reinhart, Sprouse's Riverdale co-star and rumored girlfriend, responded with a rather striking image. "Is this yours?" she tweeted, alongside a photo of...a crocheted Minion banana hammock.
Yup.
Without skipping a beat, Sprouse answered her question. He wrote: "Naw that ones way too big."
Fans of the rumored couple obviously loved the whole conversation, and a ton of people responded with GIFs to express their feelings.
Some fans offered suggestions of other skimpy Minion-inspired ensembles.
My lord, why is there so much Minion lingerie on the internet?!