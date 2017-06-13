Advertising

Cole Sprouse has gotten so artsy, it’s freaking some people out. The Riverdale star took to Twitter to share a bizarre black and white photo of himself, with pantyhose pulled over his head.

The caption reads "When the cradle robs back @DamonBaker," referencing a photo shoot with Damon Baker.

Fans understandably wanted to know more, asking Damon if this concept was his idea or Cole’s. He responded: "Definitely Cole. He’s kooky. However the panty hose were in my camera bag so..."

The stockings are an interesting look, for sure, as Cole’s hair, eyebrows, and lashes get the smoosh treatment.

The photographer also posted pics of Cole earlier in the week, with another shot of the actor wearing pantyhose over his face. Damon wrote: "Is get you a man who can do both an appropriate caption?"

Fans had some things to say about the hose pics, with comments such as "my hero," "your eyelashes though," "kinky," and "still cute."

Some people weren't feeling the kooky photo, however:

