Comedian goes on hilarious Insta rant against billboard stereotyping gay men as sex-obsessed.

When you see a questionable billboard, you take a picture and post it on Instagram with a funny caption. It's what you do. When you want to save money on car insurance, you switch to Geico. It's what you do. (Oh gosh, this wasn't supposed to be a Geico ad, I swear!)

Eliot Glazer, an actor/writer/comedian and the brother of Broad City's Ilana Glazer, recently came across a Los Angeles billboard advertising a website called Squirt.org. The billboard has a photo of two shirtless men with the message "Non-Stop Hookups."

A post shared by Eliot Glazer (@eliotglazer) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:28am PST Glazer, who is known for his work on New Girl, Broad City, and Younger, shared a photo of the billboard in question on Instagram. While a one-line caption may have sufficed, he decided to unpack Squirt.org's advertising with commentary that manages to be simultaneously hysterical and informative.

"Dear not-gay-guys of Los Angeles," the post begins. "What's up??? How ARE you?"

He then launches into an intro reminding the "not-gay-guys of Los Angeles" of how insane the world is right now.