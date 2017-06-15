Advertising

Before Kumail Nanjiani starred on Silicon Valley or created the film The Big Sick, he was just a fanboy like you or I.

On Wednesday, Nanjiani took to Twitter to share the incredibly sweet story of how his obsession with Four Weddings and a Funeral lead him to receiving a priceless gift from the film's director, Richard Curtis.

Thread. (WARNING: Sappy content.) Anuone who knows me knows how much I adore Four Weddings & a Funeral. I saw it first in high school. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Had a crush on a girl who wanted nothing to do with me & in my head I was Hugh Grant & she was off with another guy but she'd come around. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Advertising

I've seen it probably about 50 times since. It makes me laugh every time. It makes me cry every time. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I started stand-up cuz of Hugh Grant's best man speech in the beginning. My first few comedy years is me doing my best Hugh Grant. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

But the obsession with Four Weddings and a Funeral didn't stop after high school. He went on to talk about the movie's significance in his marriage with writer Emily V. Gordon, with whom he co-wrote the movie called The Big Sick with. The film is about their meeting and subsequent love story, and Four Weddings and a Funeral is significant part of it.

Advertising

The day that @emilyvgordon & I walked into City Hall to get married, we watched Four Weddings & a Funeral. I laughed & cried. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

When we got the chance to make our movie, The Big Sick, Four Weddings was a constant reference point. “Is she a Duckface?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

We also explicitly reference Four Weddings in the movie when I show Emily my high school Hugh Grant inspired hair. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

My constant thought was “If 1 person loves our movie as much as I love Four Weddings, this will be a raging success.” It's unlikely. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Advertising

Eventually Nanjiani got to meet Curtis, but their encounter doesn't go quite as planned.

2 months ago, I'm presenting at the WGA Awards. Richard Curtis is there. I blab for too long, unscripted, about how much his work means. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I utterly & completely embarrass myself. After, his partner @emmafreud, reaches out to me & says it meant a lot to him. I don't believe her. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

They run a charity, Red Nose Day, & ask me to do a live video. I eat a spoonful of insane hot sauce & read my favorite Four Wedings quotes. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I end up jumping in a pool with my clothes on to cool off. I'm just trying to impress Richard Curtis. A week later, I see him at a concert. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Advertising

I just run up to him. He is incredibly kind & hilarious in person. He tells me a Hugh Grant story that just makes me love him even more. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

On the day The Big Sick premiered, Nanjiani received an unexpected gift from Curtis. Have the tissues handy—you're gonna need 'em.

The premiere for our movie, The Big Sick, was 2 days ago. Just as we're about to leave, I get a package. It's from Richard Curtis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

This is what he sent me. He cut it 4 frames from his personal reel of Four Weddings. Of course I recognize the scene instantly. pic.twitter.com/yyBjGCkkFq — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

It's Hugh Grant having 2nd thoughts before the final wedding. I get to hold it in my hands. I have no words. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Advertising

Kumail Nanjiani concluded his heartwarming story with this lovely message:

So I guess I'm saying: be nice to someone who loves what you do. It'll mean more to them than you can ever understand. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Oh yeah, and then he went off to watch his favorite movie.

Anyway, I'm gonna go watch Four Weddings & a Funeral now. I'm sure I'll laugh, but I bet I'll cry more this time. /END — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

After hearing this story, we bet you are going to want to re-watch it, too.

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.