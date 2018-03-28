Corey Feldman hospitalized after being stabbed in the stomach.

Actor Corey Feldman has been hospitalized after claiming he'd been stabbed in the stomach several times by a stranger.
On Wednesday morning, the Goonies star, 46, tweeted: “I’m in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us. Thank God it was only myself & my security in the car when 3 men approached! While security was distracted w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I’m OK!”
He also tweeted that the LAPD is treating the case as an attempted homicide. The stranger wasn't identified or caught, but Feldman says he thinks he knows who's responsible. He tweeted, in part, "I have had mounting threats on all SM platforms by this vile "Wolfpack" & this I'm sure is a result of those negative actions!"
In October, Feldman asked for donations through Indiegogo to hire extra security. He was afraid that his attempts to expose the child sexual abuse he claims is rampant in the entertainment industry would be a threat to his safety.
In a video posted on Indiegogo, Feldman said,
Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos. I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.
He added, "I’m very alone. I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family. I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission.”