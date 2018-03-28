Corey Feldman hospitalized after being stabbed in the stomach.

Actor Corey Feldman has been hospitalized after claiming he'd been stabbed in the stomach several times by a stranger.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

On Wednesday morning, the Goonies star, 46, tweeted: “I’m in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite! A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us. Thank God it was only myself & my security in the car when 3 men approached! While security was distracted w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I’m OK!”

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

He also tweeted that the LAPD is treating the case as an attempted homicide. The stranger wasn't identified or caught, but Feldman says he thinks he knows who's responsible. He tweeted, in part, "I have had mounting threats on all SM platforms by this vile "Wolfpack" & this I'm sure is a result of those negative actions!"

In October, Feldman asked for donations through Indiegogo to hire extra security. He was afraid that his attempts to expose the child sexual abuse he claims is rampant in the entertainment industry would be a threat to his safety.