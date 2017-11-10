Corey Haim's mother says Charlie Sheen didn't rape her son but another man did.

Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim, will appear on Friday's episode of Dr. Oz to discuss the allegations that her late son was raped when he was 13 by Charlie Sheen. Sheen, through a spokesperson, "absolutely denies the claim," according to People.

Tomorrow, Corey Haim's mom, Judy, talks allegations that her son was sexually assaulted by Charlie Sheen & points the finger at someone else pic.twitter.com/ZfcXkXLaWB — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 9, 2017

In a promo clip released before the interview, Ms. Haim says she would have known if anything was going on with her son, but she didn't notice anything strange when Corey was filming Lucas in 1986, the movie being made when the rape was said to have happened.

She told Oz, "My kid hid nothing, he was like… transparent. He never hid anything, he was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one.” She added, “When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.”

But Ms. Haim does claim that her son was raped not by Sheen but by another man, whose name was censored. Speaking to Oz, she says, “I have to tell you, that this guy [bleep] is the guy that abused my son."