Advertising

Corinne Olympios' boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky broke his silence concerning the ongoing Bachelor in Paradise drama, and he is sticking by his girl.

#TeamCorn giphy

"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," Gielchinsky shared with E! News.

In case you are just tuning in, Bachelor in Paradise suspended filming after 'allegations of misconduct' halted production. The cast and crew of the ABC show slammed producers after they didn't step in to stop a potentially nonconsensual hook up between a very drunk Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on the first night of filming. After an investigation, Jackson was cleared by Warner Brothers. Filming is expected to resume, but neither Jackson or Olympios will be returning.

Advertising

"Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation," continued Gielchinsky . "There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment."

Although the internal investigation of the incident was concluded, Olympios' lawyer Martin Singer released a statement saying that his legal team is planning their own investigation.

But Jordan Gielchinsky plans to be with Corinne through it all, despite the drama (and, you know, the video evidence of her cheating on him). He must love her for more than just her "platinum vagine."

Advertising

giphy

"I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne," concluded Gielchinsky. "The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.