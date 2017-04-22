Advertising

It's been about a month since Cory Booker and Mindy Kaling had the Twitter exchange that made us believe in love again. Kaling had agreed to dinner in New Jersey with the suave senator (he even offered to pay for her Lyft so she wouldn't have to take the PATH train!). And yet, the dude still has yet to lock down a date. So, what's the deal? Vanity Fair has an exclusive update from Booker (that will probably only make you want the couple to be a thing even more).

"Well first of all, don’t read too into it about 'asking out,'" Booker says of the lack of date. But don't let your hopes be dashed, because Booker goes on to say, "I want to sort of take the romantic aspect out of it and talk more about how she’s amazing." Ok, yes, we're with you, please do. And then:

"A lot of people read more into it then there’s there, but this is just somebody I really revere, and have just a reverence for in terms of her impact that she is making in so many ways. Just not only with women, people of color—so much visibility. She’s just an extraordinary force, and someone I have a lot of respect for. So, to have her come to my city to see it and to bring her spotlight there is a wonderful thing."

Uh, he freaking adores her and this is beautiful! Booker doesn't even mind that Kaling dissed his city, and yes, he's still hopeful about locking in that date in the future.

"Her show gave a little dis to Newark, and I’m a big defender of cities, and so I called her out on it. Not only did she say, hey, this is her character, not [her personal insult], but then she agreed to come over to Newark, New Jersey. She hasn’t yet. I mean, she’s a busy person . . . so we’ll see what happens in the future."

Mindy, please slide into this man's DM's like you're at a county fair with a potato sack in your hand and nothing to lose.

