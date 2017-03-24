Advertising

Ooooh la la now here's some fun Friday gossip: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker asked out comedian Mindy Kaling on Twitter today after some serious flirting. And it looks like they made a date. So buckle up folks, this power couple could actually happen!

http://giphy.com/gifs/hulu-mindy-kaling-the-project-lahiri-l3vRgyQky4Oyqrefu

The flirtation began earlier this week when Mindy Kaling's character on The Mindy Project name-checked Cory Booker and poked fun at the city of Newark, of which he used to be Mayor. So the Twitter-happy Senator called her out with this tweet:

"Ouch!" he wrote with a broken-heart emoji. "@MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night.... & I disagree." He then added: "I still ❤️ U!"

http://giphy.com/gifs/season-4-the-mindy-project-4x01-xT1XGSa25blgN9Lamc

Flirty shots fired! In under ten minutes, Kaling had fired back with this tweet:

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

She explained that just because her TV alter ego made fun of Newark doesn't mean Mindy feels the same way. She also said "Thanks for the ❤️ It's mutual!"

And then, things just kept heating up! Booker got straight to the point with his next tweet, like a true gentleman:

You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes 🤞🏾 https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

And.... drum roll please..... she said yes.

yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

By now, everyone was shipping this duo. Including the PATH train itself:

Good job, team! And this really was a team effort.

PATH just totally wing manned for you. — Cathleen Vance (@MrsJimVance) March 24, 2017

Then, if you still had any doubt that this is a real life romantic comedy, Booker responded with this:

🎉 😁Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

DOOR-TO-DOOR LYFT SERVICE? This guy has all the right moves. Hopefully Mindy Kaling agrees.

People don't just want this love match to happen—they need this love match to happen.

President Booker and First Lady @mindykaling has a very solid ring to it! #Booker2020 ❤️❤️👏🏻👏🏻 — Sandra Toffoloni (@butisitfunny) March 23, 2017

@mindykaling The internet needs this. America needs this. Do it for the children. — erich (@erichwithach) March 23, 2017

i want y'all to know that in the year of our lord 2017 this is what i'm living for — HANNAH HURT ALERT (@hannahhurt) March 23, 2017

Is this a thing? Because I really want this to be a thing. — Gina Thompson (@ginamused) March 23, 2017

Sigh. Life can be just like a romantic comedy, right? Please, you two??

http://giphy.com/gifs/season-4-the-mindy-project-4x01-26AHCRU88CvhTT4re

