Ooooh la la now here's some fun Friday gossip: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker asked out comedian Mindy Kaling on Twitter today after some serious flirting. And it looks like they made a date. So buckle up folks, this power couple could actually happen!
The flirtation began earlier this week when Mindy Kaling's character on The Mindy Project name-checked Cory Booker and poked fun at the city of Newark, of which he used to be Mayor. So the Twitter-happy Senator called her out with this tweet:
"Ouch!" he wrote with a broken-heart emoji. "@MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night.... & I disagree." He then added: "I still ❤️ U!"
Flirty shots fired! In under ten minutes, Kaling had fired back with this tweet:
She explained that just because her TV alter ego made fun of Newark doesn't mean Mindy feels the same way. She also said "Thanks for the ❤️ It's mutual!"
And then, things just kept heating up! Booker got straight to the point with his next tweet, like a true gentleman:
And.... drum roll please..... she said yes.
By now, everyone was shipping this duo. Including the PATH train itself:
Good job, team! And this really was a team effort.
Then, if you still had any doubt that this is a real life romantic comedy, Booker responded with this:
DOOR-TO-DOOR LYFT SERVICE? This guy has all the right moves. Hopefully Mindy Kaling agrees.
People don't just want this love match to happen—they need this love match to happen.
Sigh. Life can be just like a romantic comedy, right? Please, you two??