Courteney Cox has had a lot of stuff done to her face. And considering that Hollywood basically sends women down the river after age 30, we can hardly blame her. But at age 53, she's decided to put an end to what sounds like a vicious cycle of facial reconstruction that she now realizes "actually made things worse."

Courtney Cox and Friends co-stars in 2000.

In a new interview with New Beauty, the Friends star opened up about her history with plastic surgery and admits that she regrets going a little overboard in the past on surgeries, facial fillers and injectionst. "I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing," she said. "That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse."

She explained that it all started with "a little injection here or filler there" at the urging of various plastic surgeons, but then things spiraled. "The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered," she said. "You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, 'Oh shit, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life."

Courteney Cox in May, 2016.

Cox said that a friend finally intervened, telling her: "Whoa, no more!" Because that's what friends are for. "I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months," she said. "I didn't realize."​​​​

The actress took a hint and has since decided to ditch fillers and injections for good, opting instead to go au natural, she told New Beauty. "I’ve had all my fillers dissolved," she said "I’m as natural as I can be."

Cox continued:

I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles — they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.

Dear Courteney (may we call you "Court"? No? Okay), it's so good to hear you're returning to your authentic self and face, smile lines and all. But regardless of how your face looks or what you do, or don't, inject into it, we'll be there for you.* Love, Someecards

*LOL! Bet she's never heard this one before!

